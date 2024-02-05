Joe Russo's Almost Dead Returns to New Orleans for Jazz Fest

Renowned quintet, Joe Russo's Almost Dead (JRAD), famed for their unique interpretations of the Grateful Dead songbook, is poised to add a new chapter to their rich history with New Orleans. The band is set to perform a three-night engagement at The Fillmore New Orleans from May 2 to May 4, coinciding with the second weekend of the iconic Jazz Fest. This series of concerts heralds the band's much-anticipated return to the city, following a hiatus of over four years.

Return to the Crescent City

Consisting of Joe Russo, Marco Benevento, Scott Metzger, Tom Hamilton, and Dave Dreiwitz, JRAD has a deep-rooted connection with New Orleans. The city has witnessed more JRAD shows than any other city outside of their hometown, New York. The band's previous performances in the city have been at venues such as the Joy Theater and the Mardi Gras World Ballroom, each showcasing their innovative approach to the Grateful Dead's music.

A Musical Feast Awaits

The upcoming shows at The Fillmore are expected to be a musical feast for the local audience and visitors alike, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the Jazz Fest. With their expansive and exploratory renditions of Grateful Dead songs, JRAD has carved a niche for itself in the music world. Their return to New Orleans is a testament to the city's enduring love for their music and a promise of unforgettable nights of performance.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the upcoming concerts will be available to the general public on February 9. An artist presale is set to begin on February 7, with the password being shared on the band's Facebook page. As the city prepares for their return, fans of JRAD and the Grateful Dead can look forward to a memorable weekend of music and celebration.