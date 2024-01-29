Joe Budden Speculates Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss' Contains Diss Aimed at Him

Renowned rapper and podcaster, Joe Budden, has recently stoked the fires of controversy, speculating that he could be the target of a veiled diss in the new single 'Hiss' by Megan Thee Stallion. The conjecture unfolded on The Joe Budden Show, where Budden dissected a particular lyric from the song that he believes makes a pointed reference to him and his partner, following their criticism for dancing to R. Kelly's music.

Unveiling the Controversy

The single 'Hiss' has been a hot topic in the hip hop world, generating debates for its perceived subliminal messages aimed at various public figures. A potential jab at the rapper Drake also stirred conjectures, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy. Certain lyrics in the song's second verse, with their sharp and incisive tone, have sparked speculation among hip hop media and fans about the possible targets of Megan's biting words.

The Response to Speculation

In the wake of the song's release and the swirling discussions online, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, a popular radio show, to address the conjectures. She clarified that the song's message is not aimed at any specific individual but rather broadly directed at her detractors. The song serves as a warning to both men and women who seek attention by using her name, urging them to reconsider their tactics as she finds their current approach repetitive and tiresome.

Irony in the Criticism

Amid the unfolding controversy, an ironic twist has been noted. Joe Budden, who now theorizes that he might be on the receiving end of a diss from Megan Thee Stallion, previously showered praises on the rapper's single 'Cobra'. This paradoxical situation further adds intrigue to the ongoing drama in the hip hop industry.