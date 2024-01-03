en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joe Bonsall Bids Farewell to Touring: Ben James Joins The Oak Ridge Boys

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Joe Bonsall, the esteemed tenor of the legendary singing group The Oak Ridge Boys, has declared his retirement from touring due to a debilitating neuromuscular disorder. The illness, which has been progressing over the last four years, has rendered walking an insurmountable task for Bonsall.

Passing the Baton

In the wake of this announcement, Bonsall has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support he has received from the band, crew, staff, and the group’s dedicated fanbase. He has also taken the opportunity to rally support for his successor, Ben James. With James filling in for Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys will persist with their American Made Farewell Tour, marking a new chapter in the group’s illustrious history.

The Farewell Tour

The Farewell Tour extends its reach to several key venues, including the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana, with performances scheduled for June 26 and 27. The Oak Ridge Boys have a rich history of performing in the Region, most notably at the Star Plaza Theatre. This venue was the backdrop to their annual New Year’s Eve show and was graced by their performance at the final concert before its demolition in 2017.

Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars

Away from the world of The Oak Ridge Boys, another entertainment news surfaces with the arrival of the new Disney on Ice production titled ‘Magic in the Stars.’ This ice show promises a magical journey led by beloved Disney characters, including Raya from ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and Asha from Disney’s ‘Wish.’ ‘Magic in the Stars’ is scheduled to enchant audiences in the Chicagoland area at Allstate Arena in Rosemont and The United Center in Chicago. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster, setting the stage for a spectacular display of ice-skating and storytelling.

BNN Correspondents

