en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jodie Foster Was The First Choice for Princess Leia: A Revealing Look into Star Wars History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Jodie Foster Was The First Choice for Princess Leia: A Revealing Look into Star Wars History

In a recent revelation that has shocked the Star Wars fandom, esteemed actress Jodie Foster has shared an intriguing piece of Hollywood history. During an interview on The Tonight Show, Foster unveiled that she was the first choice to portray the iconic character of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars saga. However, a contractual obligation with Disney for the 1976 film Freaky Friday stood in the way of her accepting the role.

Foster’s Candid Disclosure

Throughout the riveting conversation, Foster expressed her doubts about how well she would have fit into the Star Wars universe. In a light-hearted moment, the award-winning actress joked about potential differences in Leia’s hairstyle had she accepted the part, speculating she might have opted for a ‘pineapple’ style over the signature buns.

Carrie Fisher: An Irreplaceable Legacy

With Foster’s forfeiture of the role, it was Carrie Fisher who stepped into Leia’s shoes and etched an indelible mark in the annals of cinema. Her portrayal of Princess Leia in the original trilogy gained iconic status, and she later reprised the role in the sequel series that commenced in the mid-2010s.

Fisher’s untimely death during the production of Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, was a profound loss for Star Wars fans worldwide. The film was subsequently dedicated to her memory. Despite the tragic circumstances, her Princess Leia character lived on in The Rise Of Skywalker, thanks to the ingenious use of unused footage from the earlier films.

The Leia Legacy Continues

In an emotional homage to her mother, Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, appeared as a young Princess Leia in a flashback scene in The Rise of Skywalker. This poignant moment further cemented the enduring legacy of Princess Leia, a character that continues to inspire millions around the globe.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC), an iconic phenomenon in Korean pop culture since its inception in 2010, has become a battleground for K-Pop idols, showcasing their prowess in various sports. While the event has been a magnet for fans, it has also been a hotbed of controversy, especially concerning the injuries sustained by the
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
18 mins ago
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
18 mins ago
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
8 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
13 mins ago
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
13 mins ago
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
1 min
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
2 mins
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
2 mins
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
2 mins
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
3 mins
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
3 mins
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
3 mins
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
3 mins
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
3 mins
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
13 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
1 hour
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
4 hours
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app