Arts & Entertainment

Jodie Foster Shines at ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Premiere

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Jodie Foster Shines at ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Premiere

In a dazzling display of grace and style, Jodie Foster graced the Mexico City premiere of ‘True Detective: Night Country’ at the Cineteca Nacional. Dressed in a chic black pantsuit and nude top styled by Samantha McMillen, Foster’s high-volume hairstyle and striking makeup accentuated her blue eyes, making her the cynosure of all eyes at the event. The 60-year-old Hollywood veteran, who recently expressed her sense of contentment and focus on championing fresh ideas and talents, now serves as the executive producer and stars as police chief Liz Danvers in the $60 million budget fourth season of Nic Pizzolatto’s ‘True Detective’ series.

A New Chapter for Foster

The new season of ‘True Detective’, which will debut on Max, is set in a fictional Alaskan town and spins a gripping tale around the mysterious disappearance of eight male scientists from a climate change research station. Notably, the entire season was filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland, further enhancing the atmospheric appeal of the series. With a stunning 98% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘True Detective: Night Country’ promises to be a must-watch for crime-drama enthusiasts.

Celebrating Success

At the Mexico City event, Foster was accompanied by co-star Kali Reis and other members of the production team. Besides her work in ‘True Detective’, Foster is in the limelight for her supporting role as swim coach Bonnie Stoll in ‘Nyad’, which has earned her nominations for a Critics Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. While her wife, Alex Hedison, was absent at the premiere, she is making waves in the world of documentaries, with her latest work about non-binary author Alok Vaid-Menon set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Continued Contribution to the Art of Storytelling

Foster’s latest role marks a significant shift in her career as she steps into the realm of television for the first time since 1975. Her commanding performance, coupled with the directorial brilliance of Mexican powerhouse writer and director Issa Lopez, is set to add a fresh dimension to the ‘True Detective’ universe. In a recent interaction, Lopez shared insights into her in-depth research process and the exhilaration of leading such a monumental show at its zenith, thereby narrating stories on her terms.

Arts & Entertainment Climate & Environment Mexico
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

