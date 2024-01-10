en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jodie Foster Pranked by Jimmy Kimmel While Recalling Her 1977 Oscars Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Jodie Foster Pranked by Jimmy Kimmel While Recalling Her 1977 Oscars Experience

Renowned Hollywood star, Jodie Foster, was caught in a hilarious prank by late-night show host, Jimmy Kimmel, during a recent appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ The prank was ingeniously woven around Foster’s recollections of her 1977 Oscars attendance, adding an unexpected twist to a charming anecdote.

Foster’s Oscars Experience

In her conversation with Kimmel, Foster reminisced about her experience at the 1977 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the critically acclaimed film, ‘Taxi Driver.’ The movie, directed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and co-starring Robert De Niro, was a significant milestone in Foster’s early career.

As Foster narrated, she had attended the prestigious event with her mother and a classmate named Todd, who she described as the cutest boy in her class. She candidly shared that her relationship with Todd didn’t quite have the fairy-tale ending one might expect. Post the Oscars event, Foster revealed, Todd no longer held a romantic interest in her, a detail that offered a poignant but humorous note to her story.

Kimmel’s Prank

Seizing an opportune moment, Kimmel decided to add a playful twist to the evening. He pranked Foster by announcing that Todd, her former Oscars date, was present in the studio. However, instead of the real Todd, an actor wearing a wig that mimicked Todd’s hairstyle from the ’70s walked onto the set. The unexpected prank elicited a positive response from Foster, who found it amusing and suggested the real Todd would likely share the sentiment.

Support for HuffPost Journalism

The article concluded with a call to action from HuffPost, urging its readers to support their journalism. With the 2024 presidential race looming, HuffPost emphasized the crucial need for high-quality journalism, informed citizens, and a vibrant democracy. They urged readers to contribute and help keep their journalism free for everyone, underscoring the undisputed role of responsible journalism in shaping public discourse.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

