Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of ‘Prima Facie’

Emmy-winning actress Jodie Comer is set to lend her voice to the audiobook adaptation of the award-winning play ‘Prima Facie‘. Having earned both Laurence Olivier and Tony Best Actress Awards for her gripping portrayal of Tessa Ensler in the stage version, Comer will once again dive into the poignant narrative, this time through the medium of audio.

From Play to Audiobook

‘Prima Facie’, a compelling solo drama, was originally penned by Suzie Miller and debuted at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre. It subsequently moved to Broadway, earning accolades for its searing exploration of the legal system’s failures in addressing sexual assault. The title of the play, ‘Prima Facie’, refers to evidence that appears to support a case on the surface, mirroring the narrative’s legal theme.

Ensler, the character brought to life by Comer, is a barrister from a working-class background. Her life takes a dramatic turn after a date with a colleague goes wrong, prompting her to reassess her beliefs and the justice system she staunchly defends. This gripping story, first enacted on stage, will now reach a broader audience through its novel and audiobook adaptations.

Jodie Comer: A Versatile Performer

Comer, renowned for her role as the mercurial assassin Villanelle in ‘Killing Eve’, has an array of exciting upcoming projects. Among these are the films ‘The End We Start From’, an adaptation exploring an ecological disaster, and ‘The Bikeriders’, a deep dive into the lives of a motorcycle club. Both films are adaptations of existing works and feature all-star casts, further showcasing Comer’s versatility and range as an actress.

Author’s Delight Over Comer’s Reprisal

Suzie Miller has expressed her delight at Comer reprising her role for the audiobook. She praised the actress’s dedication to the character and the story, and her ability to bring raw emotion and depth to the narrative. With Comer’s narration, the novel’s release in March 2024 is eagerly awaited.