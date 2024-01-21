Jodie Comer Shares Challenges in Filming 'The End We Start From'

As the lights dim in UK cinemas, audiences plunge into the heart-wrenching tale of 'The End We Start From.' Starring Jodie Comer, the movie is an adaptation of Megan Hunter's 2017 post-apocalyptic novel. It tells the story of a mother navigating a climate-change-induced flooded city, protecting her newborn amidst the chaos. The film, with its poignant narrative and powerful performances, is making waves. But it's the behind-the-scenes stories, particularly Comer's account of filming a labor scene, that are whipping up a storm of interest.

The Challenge of Filming a Labor Scene

On The Graham Norton Show, Comer shared an intriguing tale from the set. The scene in question was a labor sequence, arguably one of the most challenging scenes to shoot. To maintain modesty and realism, the production unit employed a fake set of legs for Comer's character and covered a faux vagina with a black bin bag. The use of the bin bag, Comer humorously recounted, made for an unusual filming experience. Her co-guests on the show, Kevin Hart and Sofia Vergara, responded with a mix of shock and amusement. Throughout it all, Comer was cared for by a meticulous crew, ensuring the scene was executed with respect and precision.

Working with Infants on Set

Another intriguing aspect of the shoot was Comer's interaction with babies. During the filming, she worked with a total of 15 different infants, each allowed on set for a maximum of 20 minutes at a time. Comer, despite her initial nervousness about handling such young infants, grew fond of them. She recounted an endearing moment when one of the babies fell asleep in her arms, adding a touch of warmth to an otherwise intense shoot.

The End We Start From: A Unique Cinematic Experience

'The End We Start From' offers a thought-provoking look at maternalism set against an apocalyptic backdrop. It highlights Comer's quiet strength as the unnamed heroine, a mother who fiercely protects her child amidst the chaos. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Joel Fry, and Mark Strong, enhancing the cinematic experience. Currently showing in UK cinemas, the film is a must-watch for those seeking a compelling narrative and stellar performances.