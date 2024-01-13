Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Renowned actress Jodie Comer, celebrated for her role in ‘Killing Eve,’ recently shared a delightful tale about her interaction with another eminent actress, Jodie Foster, on ‘The Graham Norton Show.’ Comer’s Broadway debut was in Suzie Miller’s play ‘Prima Facie,’ where she played the part of Tessa Ensler, a criminal defense lawyer grappling with her convictions after becoming a rape victim.

A Note from ‘The Other Jodie’

Following her performance, Comer received a note from Jodie Foster, who had attended the show. Foster’s note, penned on a torn page from the Playbill, ended with ‘From the other Jodie.’ This gesture sparked amusement in Comer, who laughingly suggested she was, in fact, the ‘other Jodie.’ This light-hearted incident underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two notable Jodies of Hollywood.

The Broadway Experience: London Vs. New York

Comer also opened up about the differences she experienced between performing in London and in New York. One such difference was the American audience’s tendency to applaud even before the play’s commencement. While she found this gesture kind, she also admitted it to be a bit challenging, as it set high expectations right from the onset.

Accolades for ‘Prima Facie’

Besides her entertaining anecdotes, Comer was also recognized for her exceptional performance in ‘Prima Facie’ with the 2023 Tony Award for best performance by an actress in a leading role. This recognition further solidifies her standing as a versatile actress capable of delivering powerful performances across different mediums.