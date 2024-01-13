en English
Arts & Entertainment

Job Cuts, Takeovers, and Calls for Investigation: Major Shifts in Global Entertainment Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Job Cuts, Takeovers, and Calls for Investigation: Major Shifts in Global Entertainment Industry

A seismic shift is about to take place in the global entertainment industry, with leading companies Pixar Animation Studios, Believe SA, and Universal Music Group (UMG) all reported to be facing significant changes, from extensive downsizing to potential takeovers. Concurrently, acclaimed figures of South Korea’s film industry are appealing for an investigation into the conduct of police and media concerning the late actor, Lee Sun-kyun.

Pixar Battles Surplus Staff with Downsizing

Respected for its pioneering role in the animation industry, Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of Walt Disney, is reportedly preparing for significant layoffs. The reduction could see nearly 20% of Pixar’s 1,300-person team lose their jobs. The decision comes as the studio wraps up several productions, resulting in surplus staff.

According to TechCrunch, Disney’s cost-cutting measures, designed to reduce streaming losses and turn their service, Disney+, profitable by the end of 2024, are the primary drivers of the layoffs. The job cuts are not imminent but are expected to take place later this year, greatly impacting employees hired to produce content for Disney+.

Believe SA: A Shift in Ownership on the Horizon

Believe SA, a prominent French digital music services company known for representing successful French artists like the rap duo PNL, may soon experience a shift in ownership. Top shareholders, including CEO Denis Ladegaillerie and investment firm TCV, are contemplating a private takeover. This comes less than three years following Believe’s public stock market launch, adding an interesting twist in the company’s trajectory.

Universal Music Group Announces 2024 Layoffs

UMG, the world’s largest record label, has also made headlines, announcing upcoming layoffs slated for 2024. The downsizing will primarily affect its recorded music division. This announcement follows a broader trend of layoffs across various industries, reflecting the changing dynamics of the global business landscape.

South Korean Film Industry Calls for Investigation

In South Korea, prominent figures from the film industry, including ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho, have called for an investigation into the police and media’s conduct regarding drug abuse allegations linked to the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, who passed away last month. This demand underscores the industry’s commitment to upholding the rights and reputations of its artists, adding another dimension to the current global entertainment news.

As these events unfold, they signify notable changes in the global entertainment industry. From job cuts to ownership shifts, and demands for accountability, the effects of these developments will be keenly watched by industry stakeholders and audiences alike.

Arts & Entertainment France South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

