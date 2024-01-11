Joanna Page Dismisses 'Love Actually' Sequel Rumors

In the Christmas classic 'Love Actually', Welsh actress, Joanna Page, played the character of Judy. Recently, she put to rest the swirling rumors of a potential sequel to the beloved rom-com during her appearance on the TV show 'Loose Women.' Despite the fans' high hopes and rampant speculation, Page stated she has not been privy to any news of a sequel in development.

Rumors and Reactions

The speculation about a sequel was sparked when Universal Pictures, the studio that produced the original film, reportedly filed paperwork hinting at a sequel or series related to 'Love Actually.' However, Page's comments seem to indicate that if such a project is in the works, she has not been informed. Her quip about only getting naked for her husband, James, at her age, brought a wave of laughter across the co-panelists.

First-Time Viewing

Page also shared a surprising fact: she had only recently watched 'Love Actually' in its entirety for the first time this past Christmas. This comes more than 20 years after its release. Recalling her initial viewing at the Cardiff Film Festival with her parents, Page admitted to being in a state of shock, leaving her unable to remember the film. Despite her general dislike of watching herself on screen, she found the film lovely and was particularly moved by the performances of Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman.

Fan Expectations and Future Possibilities

The original 'Love Actually,' though faced with criticism upon its release for allegedly recycling plots from writer-director Richard Curtis's earlier works, is now regarded as a Christmas classic. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the potential sequel, given the well-received 'Love Actually' reunion for Comic Relief in 2017. While director Richard Curtis has expressed interest in a sequel, he has also noted the need to reflect modern society and make changes to the original film. Furthermore, Curtis has previously indicated a preference for other filmmakers' work over his own, leaving the future of a potential sequel uncertain.