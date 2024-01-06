en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joan Thomas to Discuss ‘Wild Hope’ at Free Press Book Club Meeting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Joan Thomas to Discuss ‘Wild Hope’ at Free Press Book Club Meeting

Acclaimed Winnipeg novelist Joan Thomas is slated to take center stage at an upcoming virtual meeting of the Free Press Book Club. The event, organized in collaboration with McNally Robinson Booksellers, is scheduled for January 30, 7 p.m. Thomas will be discussing her latest literary offering, ‘Wild Hope’, a novel that skillfully weaves a mystery narrative with pressing themes of climate change.

Unveiling ‘Wild Hope’

Released in September 2023 by Harper Perennial, ‘Wild Hope’ is Thomas’ fifth novel and follows on the heels of her 2019 historical novel ‘Five Wives’. The story unfolds in contemporary times and revolves around Isla, a chef at a farm-to-table restaurant, and her husband Jake, a struggling artist. The plot thickens when Jake mysteriously disappears, and Isla begins to suspect Reg Bevaqua, a bottled-water tycoon and Jake’s old friend, may be implicated.

A Multifaceted Narrative

‘Wild Hope’ stands out not only for its engaging storytelling but also for its incisive critique of capitalism and its exploration of the politics of water. Sara Harms, a reviewer for the Free Press, praised the novel as a multifaceted work that delves into the psychology of privilege. Thomas, in her writing, manages to tread the delicate line between exploring these serious social issues and maintaining a strong storyline.

The Free Press Book Club Event

The Book Club’s virtual meeting will feature Thomas alongside Free Press literary editor Ben Sigurdson, Angela Torgerson of McNally Robinson, and Free Press multimedia producer Nadya Pankiw. The dialogue will delve into the themes of the novel and will include readings of excerpts by Thomas. The event is open to all and a replay of the session will be available on the Free Press YouTube channel.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Climate & Environment
