Jo Koy Responds to Golden Globes Backlash: The Comedy Scene in St. Louis Awaits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
In a recent turn of events, comedian Jo Koy faced significant backlash following his controversial performance at the Golden Globes, where his joke about Taylor Swift left many feeling offended. Despite having only ten days to prepare for his hosting debut, the criticism came as a blow, prompting Koy to acknowledge the controversy surrounding his monologue and jokes in an interview.

Controversial Start at the Golden Globes

Jo Koy’s performance at the Golden Globes was met with significant criticism, notably his remarks about Taylor Swift and the movie Barbie. These comments quickly overshadowed the historic significance of Koy’s role as the first solo Asian host of the event. The backlash was swift and unforgiving, with social media erupting in a wave of disapproval, including harsh words from Greta Gerwig, the director of ‘Barbie’.

Support Amidst Criticism

Despite the controversy, some fans and fellow comedians rallied behind Koy, encouraging him to focus on his future performances rather than dwelling on the past. Hollywood names such as Whoopi Goldberg also voiced their support, providing a glimmer of positivity amidst the backlash. Koy, while acknowledging the criticism, also defended his writing team and expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

St. Louis Awaits Jo Koy’s Performance

As Jo Koy prepares for his performance at the Stifel Theatre, the city of St. Louis anticipates a reflection on his recent experiences, potentially including his Golden Globes debacle. St. Louis is also hosting several cultural events in the coming days, including a series of events at the Missouri History Museum to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, a showcase of ‘An American in Paris’ by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and performances by various comedians, including John Mulaney.

Literary and Artistic Events

Apart from the comedic scene, the city will also witness some significant literary and artistic events. Rachel Hawkins, the author of ‘The Heiress,’ is scheduled to give a talk about her latest novel. Adam Goodheart will discuss his gripping account of a U.S. missionary’s tragic end in ‘The Last Island.’ Tower Grove Park is hosting several art programs, and the much-anticipated Taylor Party promises to be a cultural highlight of the season.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

