Jo Koy Reflects on Golden Globes Hosting Experience

Comedian Jo Koy, while reflecting on his recent hosting stint at the Golden Globes, acknowledged a ‘rookie move’ that saw him blame his writers for the monologue’s lukewarm reception. Koy, who took the hosting gig just ten days before the event, had told the audience that the more favorably received jokes were his own.

Koy’s Regrets and Defense

In a subsequent interview with the LA Times, Koy expressed regret for directing blame at his writing team. He emphasized his admiration for their talent and expressed intentions to make amends. Despite the critical reviews of his performance, Koy defended his role, citing his historic position as the first Asian to solo host the awards show. He commended his own courage in taking on the task.

Support from Colleagues

Colleagues such as Steve Martin and Marc Maron have rallied around Koy, offering their support in the face of criticism. Koy’s preparation for the show was notably brief, having just two days with the writers and a single rehearsal. This is a stark contrast to the extensive preparation other hosts typically undergo, with Jimmy Kimmel famously having six months for the Oscars.

Controversy Over Taylor Swift Joke

Koy also addressed a particular joke about Taylor Swift, which failed to resonate with the audience. He clarified that the joke was intended to poke fun at the NFL, not Swift herself. With the Golden Globes episode behind him, Koy is now set to embark on a five-month world tour, with the initial performances scheduled at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.