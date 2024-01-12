en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jo Koy on Hosting Golden Globes: Challenges, Triumphs, and Controversies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
Jo Koy on Hosting Golden Globes: Challenges, Triumphs, and Controversies

From the glitz and glamour of the Golden Globes to the intense preparation behind the scenes, comedian Jo Koy’s hosting experience was a rollercoaster ride, as he recalled in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. With a scant 10 days to prepare and a team of writers assembled merely eight days before the show, Koy braved the challenges, delivering his monologue and steering the grand event with aplomb.

Behind the Scenes

Preparation for such a prestigious event usually takes months, but Koy had less than a fortnight. With a writers’ room not available until two days before the event, the hosting experience was rife with “absolute cold reads” and incessant writing until the live broadcast. Despite these hurdles, Koy believes he did justice to his role.

Breaking Barriers

Adding a golden feather to his cap, Koy became the first Asian to solo host the Golden Globes in its 81-year history. The significance of this achievement is not lost on the comedian who gave himself an A-plus for the courage to helm the prestigious event amidst challenges.

Addressing the Controversy

Hosting such an event does not come without its share of controversies. A joke Koy made involving pop star Taylor Swift stirred up a storm. However, Koy clarified that the intention behind the joke was to lampoon the NFL’s usage of cutaways for ratings, not to mock Swift. He expressed his admiration for Swift’s work, signifying his respect for the artist.

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes hosting experience was a testament to his resilience and adaptability. Despite the tight schedule and controversies, he navigated the event with grace and humor, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event’s history.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

