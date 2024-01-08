en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Golden Globe Hosting: A Question of Humor and Time

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Golden Globe Hosting: A Question of Humor and Time

The spotlight at the 81st Golden Globes Awards was on Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, who had the task of hosting the grand event. However, his performance was met with a mixture of reactions, with some critics drawing a harsh line against him. Known for his humorous takes on Filipino culture, Koy’s opening monologue failed to strike the right chord with the audience, leading to a wave of criticism from some quarters, including a section of Filipinos who found his performance lacking.

Mixed Reactions to Koy’s Performance

Koy’s attempts at humor while referring to movies like ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ failed to elicit the expected response, and the lukewarm reaction to his jokes was palpable. At one point, Koy even attributed the mediocre content to his writers, a move that further sparked debate.

However, it’s worth noting that Koy was given just ten days to prepare for this hosting gig, a time frame significantly shorter than what is usually allocated to hosts for such mega events. This point was highlighted by some, who defended Koy, emphasizing the difficulty of preparing in such a short span and the sensitive climate where humor can often be misconstrued or less tolerated.

Jo Koy Acknowledges the Challenge

Jo Koy himself was frank about the challenges he faced. He mentioned how he had hardly slept, spending most of his time watching a myriad of movies and TV shows to prepare for the event. He also expressed that hosting the Golden Globes was special to him as it provided him an opportunity to make his family back in the Philippines proud.

Backlash Amidst Golden Globes Controversy

This backlash comes amidst other controversies surrounding the Golden Globes, including allegations of a lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Despite the criticism, Koy’s hosting marks his Golden Globes debut, following his successful Funny Is Funny World Tour and role in Universal Picture’s Easter Sunday, a film based on his own experiences and stand-up.

In the end, Jo Koy’s performance at the Golden Globes reflects the fine line comedians tread in such events. The balance between humor and sensitivity is a challenging one, and Koy’s experience serves as a testament to this fact.

Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

