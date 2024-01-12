en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism

Jo Koy, the recent host of the Golden Globe Awards, has defended his performance in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, giving himself a remarkable A-plus rating. Despite facing challenges and criticism, Koy’s courage to accept the hosting role has earned him an honorable place in the award’s history.

Challenges of Hosting

With the event being recently acquired by Dick Clark Productions from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—after the latter faced scandals—this year’s ceremony was marked with significance. Koy highlighted the short preparation time of 10 days, an uphill task as the writing team assembled just eight days before the show and began work in the writers’ room only two days prior to going live. Jo Koy confessed to cold readings and the absence of time to test material on stage, emphasizing the difficulty of the situation.

Addressing Criticism

Koy faced criticism online for some jokes that didn’t land as expected, including those about Taylor Swift and the Barbie movie. However, he took responsibility for the remarks, acknowledging a ‘rookie move’ of blaming his writers during the show. Later, he praised his writers, demonstrating his accountability and professionalism. Notable comedy figures like Steve Martin and Whoopi Goldberg came to his defense, acknowledging the difficulty of hosting live awards shows.

Breaking Barriers

Beyond the jests and criticism, Koy pointed out the historical significance of his role as the first Asian person to solo host the Golden Globes in its 81-year history. This follows Sandra Oh, who was the first Asian co-host. He expressed pride in breaking this barrier and the potential impact of his decision to accept the hosting job. Despite the criticism, Jo Koy is preparing for a world tour and has received some positive feedback for the rest of the show.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

