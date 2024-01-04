en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jo Koy Breaks Ground as First Filipino-American Host of Golden Globes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Jo Koy Breaks Ground as First Filipino-American Host of Golden Globes

In a historical first, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is set to host the 81st Golden Globe Awards, becoming the first individual of Filipino descent to take on the role in the award show’s storied 81-year history. This momentous assignment comes with a condensed preparation time of less than three weeks, a stark contrast to the luxurious five months afforded to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

A Race Against Time

With the Golden Globes scheduled for January 7, Koy is immersed in an intense regimen of binge-watching a year’s worth of film and television. Despite the sleepless nights and the pressure of preparing for such a significant event in a compressed timeframe, Koy’s excitement is palpable. This opportunity represents more than just a career milestone; it is a platform to make his Filipino family proud and a chance to represent his culture, the Asian community, and the ‘halfers’ – people of mixed race.

Overcoming Industry Ignorance

Koy, a successful stand-up comedian known for selling out arenas, had long felt overlooked by the industry, a sentiment he had previously voiced in a Netflix special. However, the Golden Globes assignment has shifted the narrative, providing him with the recognition he has long deserved. A noteworthy moment of validation came when legendary director Steven Spielberg acknowledged his talent, a nod that cemented his success.

A Platform for Diversity

For Koy, hosting the Golden Globes is more than just a personal accomplishment. It’s a symbol of change in an industry that’s been slow to embrace diversity. Koy’s ambition extends beyond his success; he hopes to open doors for other diverse talents in the industry. This sense of responsibility and the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to the event are sources of motivation for the comedian as he embarks on this journey.

The Golden Globe Awards, which have previously faced scrutiny for lack of diversity within the voting group, are set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount. As Koy steps onto the stage, the world will be watching, not just for the award results, but for the ripple effects of his representation.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
Ira Khan Marries Nupur Shikhare In An Intimate Ceremony
Emerging from the vibrant tapestry of Bollywood, Ira Khan, the daughter of super-star Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, has tied the knot with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare, a sought-after celebrity fitness trainer. The couple sealed their commitment in a registered marriage ceremony, radiating warmth and intimacy at a five-star hotel in suburban
Ira Khan Marries Nupur Shikhare In An Intimate Ceremony
'Magnum P.I.' Ends After Five Seasons: Discontent and Hints of Continuation
2 hours ago
'Magnum P.I.' Ends After Five Seasons: Discontent and Hints of Continuation
Weekend Cultural Extravaganza: Mumbai Offers a Palette of Events
2 hours ago
Weekend Cultural Extravaganza: Mumbai Offers a Palette of Events
Trial of Salman Rushdie's Attacker Delayed Over Upcoming Memoir
53 mins ago
Trial of Salman Rushdie's Attacker Delayed Over Upcoming Memoir
Tollywood Celebrities Attend Traditional Wedding of Actress Prabha's Son
1 hour ago
Tollywood Celebrities Attend Traditional Wedding of Actress Prabha's Son
High Hopes for 'Raghava Reddy': A Potent Telugu Film Set to Premiere
1 hour ago
High Hopes for 'Raghava Reddy': A Potent Telugu Film Set to Premiere
Latest Headlines
World News
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
5 mins
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
12 mins
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
22 mins
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
27 mins
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
32 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
41 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
1 hour
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
1 hour
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
1 hour
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
4 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
5 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
5 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
6 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app