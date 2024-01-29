JLo Drops 'Can't Get Enough' Remix Video and Homage to Ben Affleck in Album

In a tantalizing blend of sultry visuals and entrancing music, Jennifer Lopez, known globally as JLo, has unveiled the music video for the remix of her hit song 'Can't Get Enough'. The remix track features a captivating rap verse by the talented artist, Latto. The 54-year-old singer showcases her impeccable physique in the video, donning a petite black string bikini as she saunters by a pool, and dances in an array of mesmerizing outfits including a fiery red bra complemented by a nude corset and a chic brown sequinned crop top paired with matching trousers.

Unveiling the Remix

The video, set for a grand release on Monday, has been teased on Instagram with a clip of the pop icon in the midst of an outdoor shower and lounging by a pool. 'Can't Get Enough' is not just a song; it is the lead single from Lopez's ninth studio album 'This Is Me... Now'. The album is a reflection of JLo's personal journey, including her relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck.

A Love Letter in Music

The album features a song titled 'Dear Ben II', which is a melodious love letter to Affleck. The song, soaked in affection and romance, details their rekindled love story and the memorable marriage they had in Vegas on the 17th of July, 2022. The album, in essence, pays homage to Affleck, signifying JLo's deep affection for him.

JLo's Upcoming Performance

Adding to the excitement, JLo is slated to perform 'Can't Get Enough' live on NBC's popular show Saturday Night Live. As fans eagerly await the release of the music video, they also anticipate her mesmerizing performance on the stage, further solidifying her status as a global superstar.