Jlin Announces Third Studio Album 'Akoma' Featuring Bjork, Philip Glass

US electronic producer Jlin, also known as Jerrilynn Patton, has announced the release of her third studio album 'Akoma.' The album, set for release on March 22, 2024, through Planet Mu Records, is poised to set a new benchmark in Jlin's personal road map, incorporating classical, minimalist, and jazz influences into the Chicago footwork sound—a genre that evolved from Chicago house music.

Star-Studded Collaborations

'Akoma' boasts a range of notable musical guests, enhancing the diversity and profoundness of the album. The iconic minimalist composer Philip Glass co-writes two tracks, including the lead single 'The Precision of Infinity.' Renowned Icelandic artist Bjork graces the opening track 'Borealis,' marking her first new track since her 2020 collaboration with Rosalía. The album also features contributions from the Kronos Quartet, an experimental American string quartet known for their adventurous approach to music.

Formats and Artwork

The album, featuring eleven meticulously crafted tracks, will be available in limited gold vinyl 2LP, CD, and digital formats. The artwork and sculpture for the album are commissioned by PomegranateArts and created by Florence To, adding a visual layer to Jlin's musical exploration.

Previous Works and Upcoming Performances

Jlin's previous standalone studio album was 'Black Origami' in 2017, which featured various artists and consolidated her reputation within the footwork genre. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music for 'Perspective' last year, reflecting the critical acclaim her work has received. Alongside the album release, Jlin has announced a series of festival performances in 2024. She will be gracing stages at In the Round Festival in London, Bozar in Brussels, Mutek in Barcelona, Rewire in The Hague, and Big Ears Festival in Knoxville.