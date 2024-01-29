JKAACL Hosts All India Urdu Mushaira: A Celebration of India's Linguistic Diversity

In a vibrant display of linguistic and cultural heritage, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) hosted the All India Urdu Mushaira at the emblematic Abhinav Theatre in Jammu. This annual literary extravaganza, which is part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, attracted distinguished poets from Jammu and Kashmir and beyond, shedding luminous light on the richness of India's linguistic and cultural tapestry.

A Tradition of Literary Excellence

Initiated in 1960, the All India Urdu Mushaira has become a beacon for Urdu poetry enthusiasts across India. This year, the event saw participation from esteemed poets, including Chander Bhan Khayal, Jyoti Azad Khatri, Aslam Rashid, Asrar Chanderi, Madan Mohan Danish, Krishna Kumar Toor, Reenu Nayyar, and various talented local poets.

Enhancing Cultural Dialogue

The Mushaira was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, alongside other notable figures such as the Vice Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, and the Secretary of JKAACL, Bharat Singh. At the event, Bharat Singh underscored the critical role of literary figures and events in fostering new literary and cultural ideas, thereby contributing to a richer national dialogue.

Introducing New Literary Horizons

As a testament to the event's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity, the announcement of the first-ever Dogri Kavi Sammelan was made. Scheduled for January 30, 2024, at the Abhinav Theatre, the event is looked upon as a forthcoming highlight of the Republic Day festivities, opening new avenues for Dogri poetry on a national platform.