en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience

In a significant turn of events, the revered Filipino actor, Jiro Manio, has sold his prized Urian Best Actor trophy, won for his acclaimed performance in the movie ‘Magnifico’ in 2004, to Pinoy Pawnstars for a sum of P75,000. The trophy once symbolized the pinnacle of Manio’s illustrious acting career, and its sale has sparked a flurry of discussions around the actor’s life and choices.

From Stardom to Pawnshop

Manio, who began his career at the tender age of six, once commanded millions at the height of his acting prowess. However, the actor’s life took a drastic turn with struggles of substance abuse, leading to four different stints in rehabilitation centers. Today, Manio, aged 31 and no longer active in the glitz and glamour of showbiz, dedicates his time to working at the Department of Health rehabilitation center in Bataan. There, he lends his experiences to offer advice and counseling, an endeavor far removed from his previous cinematic life.

A Price for Sentimental Value

The Urian trophy held immense sentimental value for Manio, symbolizing his talent and success in the Philippine film industry. Initially asking P500,000 for the trophy, Manio settled for a significantly lower amount after negotiations with Boss Toyo, the proprietor of Pinoy Pawnstars. The decision to sell his trophy has sparked a myriad of opinions, with some arguing for the sentimental value of the award, while others advocating for the practicality of the sale.

Resilience Amidst Struggles

Despite selling a significant symbol of his past success, Manio expressed a sense of satisfaction with his decision. He acknowledged Boss Toyo’s admiration for his talent and his potential plans of including the trophy in a museum. In addition to buying the trophy, Boss Toyo also extended a hand of support by offering to provide counseling in Bataan. The actor’s resilience amidst his struggles and his commitment to aiding others in their journey towards rehabilitation is a testament to his enduring spirit.

In the grand scheme of things, Manio’s decision to sell his trophy is a stark reminder of life’s unpredictability. It serves as a poignant narrative of a child star’s rise to fame, struggles with addiction, and a continuous journey towards recovery and redemption. While Manio may no longer be in the limelight, his story continues to inspire and spark conversations about the trials and tribulations of life and the human capacity to bounce back.

0
Arts & Entertainment Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from 'Sacred Games', Calls for Industry Change
Actress Rajshri Deshpande, acclaimed for her gripping role in ‘Sacred Games,’ has broken her silence over the backlash she confronted following an intimate scene from the series that went viral. The fallout from the scene, she disclosed in a candid interview with Zoom, led to her being maligned as an adult film actor and subjected
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from 'Sacred Games', Calls for Industry Change
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single 'I'll Call You'
5 mins ago
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single 'I'll Call You'
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion
6 mins ago
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion
Utsey Chamber Music Series: A Beacon of Cultural Enrichment
3 mins ago
Utsey Chamber Music Series: A Beacon of Cultural Enrichment
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with 'Don’t Look Back'
4 mins ago
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with 'Don’t Look Back'
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
4 mins ago
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
Latest Headlines
World News
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
27 seconds
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
3 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
3 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
3 mins
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
3 mins
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
3 mins
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
4 mins
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
4 mins
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
4 mins
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app