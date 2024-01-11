Jingdezhen’s Porcelain Livestreaming: A Fusion of Tradition and Digital Sales

In the city of Jingdezhen, China, a place revered for its 2,000-year history in ceramics, a novel trend has taken root. ‘Walk-streamers’ like Wei Lingyan are now live-broadcasting their visits to porcelain stalls to an online audience. This digital approach to marketing has given the sales figures a significant boost. Livestreaming e-commerce in China reached an astounding 2.2 trillion yuan in the first 10 months of 2023 alone. However, the streams do more than just sell products; they serve as a platform to promote the rich cultural heritage embedded in the ceramics.

The Role of Influencers

Among those who have leveraged this platform to reach a wider audience is Emrah Hakan Caliskan, a Turkish influencer. Caliskan, along with his wife Cheng Linyao, a local porcelain drawing inheritor, has managed to integrate Sino-Turkish culture into their ceramic works. Their unique approach has attracted international attention, particularly during the China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo.

A Fusion of Art, Culture, and Technology

But the impact of livestreaming extends beyond the porcelain stalls. Jingdezhen’s dynamic cultural scene has been further enriched by activities from the Phonbay Training Institute. This institution brings live performances of singing, dancing, and music to Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue, drawing in both online and offline audiences.

This modern fusion of art, culture, and technology illustrates the city’s successful transition from ancient craftsmanship to contemporary vibrancy. It offers both domestic and international audiences a fresh and interactive way to experience Jingdezhen’s ceramic culture.