Arts & Entertainment

Jillian Bromwich and Montel Hewson: Dancing Together on and off ‘Dancing with the Stars’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Jillian Bromwich and Montel Hewson: Dancing Together on and off ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Irish Under 21 World Champions and professional dancers, Jillian Bromwich and Montel Hewson have joined the cast of the reality television series ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The excitement of the couple, who have been dancing together since childhood and romantically involved since their teenage years, is palpable as they embark on this new journey.

A New Chapter in a Shared Journey

Jillian and Montel, whose relationship began at a dance school during their childhood, view their real-life partnership as an advantage as they step onto the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stage. Their shared history and established rapport are expected to resonate in their performances and their interactions with their celebrity partners.

Pairings and Performances

Jillian has been paired with Rory Cowan, known from ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’, while Montel’s dance partner is TikTok star Miriam Mullins. In their debut performances, Jillian and Rory’s Viennese Waltz to Dean Martin’s classic tune ‘That’s Amore’ earned them 14 points. Montel and Miriam, on the other hand, danced the Samba to ‘Calm Down’ by Rema and Selena Gomez, securing a score of 21 points from the judges.

Approach and Expectations

The couple emphasized the importance of support and patience, both in their personal relationship and in their new roles on the show. They shared their teaching approach to their celebrity partners and reflected on their experiences so far. The first elimination round of the show is set to take place on Sunday, 21 January at 6:30pm on RT One and RT Player.

‘Dancing with the Stars’, originally based on the UK version ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, first aired on January 8, 2017, and is currently airing its seventh season. The show pairs 11 to 12 celebrities with professional dancers, with the duo earning the least points from the judges and the public being eliminated, and the last couple standing emerging as winners.

Ireland
