Jigenji Temple: An Odyssey of Traditional Japanese Storytelling

The historic Jigenji temple, nestled in the heart of Kita-Senju, Tokyo, is primed to offer a unique cultural immersion on the 28th and 29th of February. The temple will come alive with the art of Kodan, traditional Japanese storytelling, featuring bilingual renditions of Japanese folk tales. The event is a cultural confluence, bringing together the enchantment of Kodan, the timeless wisdom of Matsuo Basho's 'Oku no Hosomichi', and the subtle strains of a biwa performance by Nobuko Kawashima.

Bilingual Mastery of Kodan

The centerpiece of the event is the bilingual (Japanese and English) performances of captivating Japanese folk tales. Included among these tales is a riveting account from 'The Seven Wonders of Senju'. The Kodan storytelling will be performed by Yokan Kanda, a master of the art, who will render the tales with traditional techniques and a paper fan. Attendees can delve into the English version of 'Senju Ohashi and the Giant Turtle' and the 'Soba Enma' story – each presented with English subtitles.

Layers of Cultural Richness

In addition to the Kodan performance, participants will experience the melodic layers of a biwa performance by Nobuko Kawashima, alongside excerpts from Matsuo Basho's 'Oku no Hosomichi' (The Narrow Road to the Deep North). Each layer adds to the richness of the cultural tapestry being woven during the event.

Kita-Senju Walking Tour

A unique addition to the event is the Kita-Senju walking tour, which offers participants the chance to explore locations related to 'The Seven Wonders of Senju' with an English-speaking guide. This walking tour allows attendees to physically connect with the folklore, tracing the paths of the tales in a historic part of Tokyo.

The event is free, but reservations are required, with a cap of 15 attendees per performance. This limitation ensures an intimate experience, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the cultural odyssey on offer at the Jigenji temple. The temple itself is an emblem of history, having thrived during the Edo period as part of the post town Senju-juku along the Nikko Kaido road.