Ji Chang Wook Declines Role in ‘La Mante’ Korean Adaptation; Go Hyun Jung in Talks for Lead

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook, known for his roles in K-dramas like Empress Ki and Suspicious Partner, has turned down the opportunity to star in the Korean adaptation of the French thriller series ‘La Mante’ due to schedule clashes. This news has come as a disappointment to fans who were looking forward to seeing the actor take on a new challenge in this intense crime drama.

The Potential Lead

With Ji Chang Wook no longer in the picture, Go Hyun Jung, critically acclaimed for her roles in shows like Dear My Friends and The Queen’s Classroom, is currently in talks to potentially assume the lead role in the adaptation. If she accepts, this would mark a significant return for the actress to the crime and mystery genre, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

The Original ‘La Mante’

The original French series ‘La Mante’ has captivated audiences worldwide with its dark and twisted narrative. The story revolves around a woman serving time for serial killings who is later sought out by the police to assist in solving crimes that mirror her own. The series’ complex character development and edge-of-the-seat storytelling have set high expectations for the Korean adaptation.

Anticipation for the Final Cast

Despite the initial disappointment over Ji Chang Wook’s non-participation, there is still considerable anticipation for the announcement of the final cast of the upcoming series. The Korean adaptation of ‘La Mante’ promises to be a compelling watch, combining the intrigue of crime-solving with the psychological exploration of its characters – elements that have made the original series an international hit.

Ji Chang Wook, represented by Spring Company, is currently occupied with the JTBC K-drama ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ and has several upcoming K-dramas and a film in his pipeline, which has resulted in the afore-mentioned scheduling conflicts.