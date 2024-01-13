Jhené Aiko Reveals Heart-warming Inspiration Behind New Song ‘Sun/Son’
In a recent tender update, Jhené Aiko has shared an image that encapsulates the bond between her and her son Noah, accompanied by a crossed fingers emoji. The picture, accessible online, discloses the silhouettes of Aiko and Noah as they marvel at jellyfish in a colossal tank, manifesting their mutual adoration for Earth’s fauna. The image not only draws attention to their distinctive curly hair but also hints at a sense of cosmic kinship.
The Inspiration Behind ‘Sun/Son’
This post serves a purpose beyond presenting a charming mother-son moment. It provides fans with a glimpse into the inspiration behind Aiko’s newly released song ‘Sun/Son’. The song stands as a heartwarming tribute to her son, signifying his paramount significance in her life.
Aiko’s Journey as a Mother
Aiko and Big Sean, Noah’s parents, announced their pregnancy on July 4, 2022, following a previous miscarriage. The couple welcomed Noah, their ‘rainbow baby,’ on November 8, 2022. Aiko’s family also includes her 15-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with O’Ryan.
‘Sun/Son’ – A Reflection of Aiko’s Personal Growth
Accompanying the photo, Aiko released a music video for ‘Sun/Son’ and a piano rendition of the song. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Aiko voiced that her family is her greatest muse, and she places her role as a mother above everything. The song ‘Sun/Son’ echoes her journey as a mother and the healing power of the sun, encapsulating her personal growth and evolution.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments