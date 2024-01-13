Jhené Aiko Reveals Heart-warming Inspiration Behind New Song ‘Sun/Son’

In a recent tender update, Jhené Aiko has shared an image that encapsulates the bond between her and her son Noah, accompanied by a crossed fingers emoji. The picture, accessible online, discloses the silhouettes of Aiko and Noah as they marvel at jellyfish in a colossal tank, manifesting their mutual adoration for Earth’s fauna. The image not only draws attention to their distinctive curly hair but also hints at a sense of cosmic kinship.

The Inspiration Behind ‘Sun/Son’

This post serves a purpose beyond presenting a charming mother-son moment. It provides fans with a glimpse into the inspiration behind Aiko’s newly released song ‘Sun/Son’. The song stands as a heartwarming tribute to her son, signifying his paramount significance in her life.

Aiko’s Journey as a Mother

Aiko and Big Sean, Noah’s parents, announced their pregnancy on July 4, 2022, following a previous miscarriage. The couple welcomed Noah, their ‘rainbow baby,’ on November 8, 2022. Aiko’s family also includes her 15-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with O’Ryan.

‘Sun/Son’ – A Reflection of Aiko’s Personal Growth

Accompanying the photo, Aiko released a music video for ‘Sun/Son’ and a piano rendition of the song. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Aiko voiced that her family is her greatest muse, and she places her role as a mother above everything. The song ‘Sun/Son’ echoes her journey as a mother and the healing power of the sun, encapsulating her personal growth and evolution.