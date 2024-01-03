en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jharsuguda Zilla Lok Mahotsav: A Vibrant Celebration of Folk Dance and Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Jharsuguda Zilla Lok Mahotsav: A Vibrant Celebration of Folk Dance and Culture

In a celebration of cultural diversity and local artistry, the Jharsuguda Zilla Lok Mahotsav commenced with an effervescent start on a Monday evening. The event, fondly known as ‘Dulduli’, drew in thousands of spectators from within the district and beyond, assembling at the high school ground in Sarbahal for the grand opening ceremony.

A Grand Showcase of Folk Artistry

This annual festival, marking the formation of Jharsuguda district, has been a beacon of the region’s vibrant folk dance and culture for the past 22 years. The five-day long spectacle serves as a platform for promoting and revitalizing the diminishing local art forms. This year’s festival showcases a diverse range of performances by 48 troops, featuring traditional dances such as Bharani, Kathak Mala, Bihu ra, Dalkhi, Odissi, and Chutku Chuta.

The Lok Mahotsav: A Tradition of Two Decades

The Lok Mahotsav has been an enduring tradition, celebrating and upholding the district’s rich history and cultural heritage. With 435 stalls set up, including 200 from ORMAS, the festival offers a glimpse into the local lifestyle and traditions, attracting a multitude of folk artists and spectators from different corners of the region.

Igniting the Flame of Cultural Revival

The festival was inaugurated by Rita Sahu, the minister for handloom, textile and handicrafts, and Suresh Pujari, the MP of Bargarh. Their presence underscored the significance of the event in fostering a sense of community and unity. Local residents, like Jayanti, hailed the festival for its role in providing a launchpad for local artists to gain new opportunities and display their talents, thus contributing to the preservation and propagation of their region’s distinct cultural identity.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rupali Ganguly: Breaking Television Norms and Earning Prime Minister's Nod

By BNN Correspondents

Full Moon Features Celebrates Jess Franco with New Box Set

By BNN Correspondents

Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal

By Salman Khan

'Wicked' Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Ink Matching Tattoos in Tribute to Their Roles

By BNN Correspondents

Eileen Davidson On Her Recent Film Projects and Celebrating 50 Years w ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Eileen Davidson On Her Recent Film Projects and Celebrating 50 Years w ...
heart comment 0
Afra Al Dhaheri’s ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’: A Profound Exploration of Hair and the Earth

By BNN Correspondents

Afra Al Dhaheri's 'Give Your Weight to the Ground': A Profound Exploration of Hair and the Earth
Broadway’s New Era: Rock and Pop Icons Take the Stage in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Broadway's New Era: Rock and Pop Icons Take the Stage in 2024
Obafemi Awolowo University Stages ‘The Gods Have Spoken’, A Political Satire Opera

By BNN Correspondents

Obafemi Awolowo University Stages 'The Gods Have Spoken', A Political Satire Opera
Bill Hader’s Favorite Films of 2023: A Glimpse into the Actor-Director’s Cinematic Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Bill Hader's Favorite Films of 2023: A Glimpse into the Actor-Director's Cinematic Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
26 seconds
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
59 seconds
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
1 min
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
1 min
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
1 min
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
1 min
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
1 min
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
1 min
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
1 min
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app