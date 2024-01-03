Jharsuguda Zilla Lok Mahotsav: A Vibrant Celebration of Folk Dance and Culture

In a celebration of cultural diversity and local artistry, the Jharsuguda Zilla Lok Mahotsav commenced with an effervescent start on a Monday evening. The event, fondly known as ‘Dulduli’, drew in thousands of spectators from within the district and beyond, assembling at the high school ground in Sarbahal for the grand opening ceremony.

A Grand Showcase of Folk Artistry

This annual festival, marking the formation of Jharsuguda district, has been a beacon of the region’s vibrant folk dance and culture for the past 22 years. The five-day long spectacle serves as a platform for promoting and revitalizing the diminishing local art forms. This year’s festival showcases a diverse range of performances by 48 troops, featuring traditional dances such as Bharani, Kathak Mala, Bihu ra, Dalkhi, Odissi, and Chutku Chuta.

The Lok Mahotsav: A Tradition of Two Decades

The Lok Mahotsav has been an enduring tradition, celebrating and upholding the district’s rich history and cultural heritage. With 435 stalls set up, including 200 from ORMAS, the festival offers a glimpse into the local lifestyle and traditions, attracting a multitude of folk artists and spectators from different corners of the region.

Igniting the Flame of Cultural Revival

The festival was inaugurated by Rita Sahu, the minister for handloom, textile and handicrafts, and Suresh Pujari, the MP of Bargarh. Their presence underscored the significance of the event in fostering a sense of community and unity. Local residents, like Jayanti, hailed the festival for its role in providing a launchpad for local artists to gain new opportunities and display their talents, thus contributing to the preservation and propagation of their region’s distinct cultural identity.