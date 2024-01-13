en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ Honors Raveena Tandon; Praises Anjali Anand’s Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ Honors Raveena Tandon; Praises Anjali Anand’s Performance

In a heartwarming tribute to the cinematic legacy of actress Raveena Tandon, dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ recently dedicated a special episode to her, featuring performances of her iconic songs. The episode turned into a veritable trip down memory lane, stirring nostalgia, and sparking recognition of the actress’s influential role in shaping Indian cinema.

Salute to a Cinematic Icon

During this special episode, Tandon was deeply moved by the performance of contestant Anjali Anand, who graced the stage with a classical dance rendition of ‘Nain Se Naino Ko Mila’. This song, from Adnan Sami’s music album ‘Tera Chehra’, holds a special place in Tandon’s heart, and Anjali’s performance skillfully captured its essence. Tandon later revealed her connection with Anjali’s late father, Dinesh Anand, with whom she had worked in films like ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’. Tandon fondly referred to Anjali as a “daddy’s girl” and assured her that her father would be immensely proud of her performance.

Breaking Trends and Setting New Ones

As the episode unfolded, Raveena Tandon also reflected on how she had experimented with her looks in her music videos, breaking established trends. She mentioned her choice of casual clothes and unique hairstyles, like the front spiky hair, which were perceived as unconventional at the time. These choices, Tandon believes, played a significant role in the success of her songs.

The Power of Indian Classical Dance

Judge Farah Khan lauded Anjali and her partner Tarun Raj Nihalani for their performance, underscoring the beauty of Indian classical dance. She praised the execution of the dance, the costumes, and the overall presentation. The episode served not only as a celebration of Raveena Tandon’s filmography but also as a testament to the enduring allure of Indian classical dance.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
In a significant announcement that has caught the attention of India and beyond, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is set to wed his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. The wedding preparations are already underway, with the pre-wedding functions slated to be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambani’s native place. The
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
The Passing of an Era: Remembering Czech Composer Karel Janovický
12 mins ago
The Passing of an Era: Remembering Czech Composer Karel Janovický
Suzi Quatro's Pioneering Legacy: A Historic Guitar Swap with Chelmsford Museum
21 mins ago
Suzi Quatro's Pioneering Legacy: A Historic Guitar Swap with Chelmsford Museum
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
2 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Farewell Vitalii Bilonozhko: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon in Kyiv
2 mins ago
Farewell Vitalii Bilonozhko: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon in Kyiv
Celebrating the Birthdays of Entertainment Industry Icons
2 mins ago
Celebrating the Birthdays of Entertainment Industry Icons
Latest Headlines
World News
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
36 seconds
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
47 seconds
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
1 min
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
2 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
2 mins
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
2 mins
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
2 mins
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
2 mins
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app