Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano Confirm Church Wedding Amidst Valentine's Excitement

Renowned celebrity lovebirds, Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano, are set to tie the knot in a church in a much-awaited wedding ceremony. This news breaks nearly three years after their intimate civil wedding back in 2021. The revelation was made by Mendiola herself at a wellness event, where she unveiled her palpable enthusiasm for the upcoming 'dream wedding'. Besides the couple, the event is eagerly awaited by fans and industry peers alike.

Second Wedding, More Joy

While this will mark the couple's second wedding, the joy and excitement surrounding it are far from diminished. Jessy Mendiola expressed how important it was for her to have her family present this time, hinting at the intimate nature of their previous civil wedding. The couple's daughter, Rosie, who arrived into their world in 2022, will add to the charm of the ceremony as a little bridesmaid.

A Church Wedding to Remember

Contrary to the grandeur often associated with celebrity weddings, Mendiola and Manzano's church wedding will uphold the sanctity of intimacy. This preference for a closely-knit affair has been a consistent trait of the couple, as seen in their 2021 civil wedding. The planning of this special event has been entrusted to a notable celebrity wedding planner, ensuring that every detail aligns with the couple's vision.

Wedding Bells Amidst Valentine's Excitement

As this news emerged, it was also reported that the Valentine season of 2024 is set to be electrified with performances by several pillars of Original Pilipino Music (OPM). This dual wave of romantic excitement is expected to keep fans and the entertainment industry engrossed in the coming weeks.