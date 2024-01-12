Jessica Willis Fisher’s Debut Album ‘Brand New Day’ Echoes Hope and Strength

Chicago’s own singer-songwriter and fiddler, Jessica Willis Fisher, has graced the music scene with her debut solo album, ‘Brand New Day’. The album, an amalgamation of Willis Fisher’s musical prowess and personal experiences, is set to be celebrated through a series of select concerts around the country, including a notable performance at the Westport Town Hall Theatre on January 26.

A Blend of Musical Genres

Jessica grew up in a family deeply rooted in traditional folk music, branching out into various genres like Irish, country, and bluegrass. Her talent has been showcased on renowned platforms such as the Grand Ole Opry and the television show America’s Got Talent. ‘Brand New Day’ is a testament to her diverse musical background, presenting a unique blend of Americana that showcases her expressive vocals, eloquent lyrics, and dynamic arrangements.

Anthems of Perseverance

The album’s lyrics are deeply personal, reflecting Jessica’s life experiences and serving as anthems of perseverance. Her passion extends beyond music as she advocates for trauma survivors, a cause dear to her heart as a survivor of childhood abuse. This aspect of her life is further explored in her book ‘Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice’, where she shares her triumphant journey of survival.

Acclaim for ‘Brand New Day’

Forbes magazine has given a positive nod to the album, lauding Jessica’s beautiful vocals, her powerful lyrics, and the dynamic arrangements that make each track stand out. The songs, which are representations of hope and strength, are a reflection of Jessica’s victorious personal journey. The debut of ‘Brand New Day’ not only marks a significant milestone in Jessica Willis Fisher’s career but also shines a light on her advocacy for trauma survivors.