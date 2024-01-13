Jessica Williams: Emmy Nominee Celebrates Size Diversity in New Venture

First-time Emmy nominee Jessica Williams, renowned for her role in the Apple TV series ‘Shrinking,’ recently revealed that her co-star, the legendary Harrison Ford, has not joined the show’s group chat. Williams, who convincingly portrays a spirited therapist in the series, speculates that Ford may not even own a phone.

In ‘Shrinking,’ Williams and Ford form an intriguing pair. While Williams ignites the screen as a lively therapist, Ford, aged 81, perfects the role of her grumpy mentor at a behavioral therapy center. The on-screen chemistry between the two is undeniable, adding a unique charm to the series. However, off-screen, Williams admits to feeling nervous during the driving scenes with Ford, associating the pressure with that experienced when someone watches you type.

Harrison Ford’s Classic Charm

Despite his absence from the group chat, Ford, who will receive the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards, keeps the cast entertained with his classic style of joke-telling. His humor, much like his acting prowess, is a constant source of delight for his fellow actors.

Originally hailing from Los Angeles, Williams shared reflections on her past life in New York. She worked as the youngest correspondent on ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,’ a stint that involved living in the bustling city. Now based in Eagle Rock, California, she finds herself occasionally missing the New York subway and her favorite eateries. However, she doesn’t miss the anxiety that comes with subway travel.

Acknowledging the Size 14

Williams also touched on her preparations for the upcoming Emmy Awards. She revealed that she would be donning a custom-made dress by Rodarte. Expressing her gratitude towards the fashion house, she underscored the importance of designers catering to size 14, which is the average size for a woman but is often overlooked in fashion design. This revelation not only celebrates diversity in body types but also highlights the need for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

As fans eagerly anticipate the second season of ‘Shrinking,’ Williams shared her excitement for more scenes with Ford. She hinted at potential car singing scenes, reminiscent of their performance of Sugar Ray’s ‘Every Morning’ in the series. This revelation has undoubtedly whetted the appetites of fans, eager to see the dynamic duo back in action.