Jessica Simpson Laughs Off Past Mistake in New Chicken of the Sea Commercial

Jessica Simpson, the pop culture icon known for her role in the reality show 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica', once again finds herself in the spotlight, this time for a humorous nod to her past. Now, two decades later, Simpson revisits her infamous Chicken of the Sea mix-up in a playful new commercial for the brand, co-starring with her eldest daughter, Maxwell.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

In the 2003 episode of 'Newlyweds', Simpson earned herself a spot in the annals of pop culture when she confused Chicken of the Sea's canned tuna for actual chicken. Fast-forward to 2024, Simpson and her daughter Maxwell are seen in a light-hearted conversation, acknowledging the past confusion and embracing it as a part of their family story. The commercial is a part of Chicken of the Sea's recent "It's the One For Me" campaign, which humorously references Simpson's memorable faux pas.

More Than Just an Advertisement

Apart from the entertaining commercial, Chicken of the Sea is also launching a sweepstakes, giving consumers the chance to win a whopping $10,000. The brand is simultaneously introducing new tuna and salmon packets, encouraging fans to share their experiences with these products via original photos or videos. Through this initiative, Chicken of the Sea integrates itself into the daily lives of consumers, promoting its lean protein options as essential dietary components.

Jessica Simpson: Life Beyond the Spotlight

While Simpson, now 43, continues to remain a figure of interest in popular culture, her life has evolved significantly since her 'Newlyweds' days. Today, she is married to Eric Johnson and is a mother of three children, with Maxwell being the eldest. Her participation in the Chicken of the Sea commercial alongside Maxwell, therefore, not only offers a humorous throwback to her past but also a glimpse into her present life as a parent.