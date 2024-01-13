en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jessica Henwick: A Versatile Force in Film and Television

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Jessica Henwick: A Versatile Force in Film and Television

Actress Jessica Henwick, known for her striking performances across a spectrum of genres, has been capturing audiences worldwide. Initially gaining recognition as Colleen Wing in The Defenders, Henwick’s on-screen charisma left an impression on viewers.

Transitioning Between Genres

Henwick showcases her versatility, seamlessly transitioning between comedy and action. Her dual performance in Love and Monsters is a testament to her skill. But her journey hasn’t been without a few hiccups. Films like Underwater and The Gray Man didn’t quite capture Henwick’s full potential.

Standout Role in Matrix Resurrections

Despite this, her role as Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections magnified her scene-stealing capabilities, marking a high point in her career. But acting isn’t the only area where Henwick excels.

Venturing into Directing

She ventured into directing with her short film Bus Girl, which she also starred in. The project, filmed on a Xiaomi 11 phone, tells the story of an aspiring chef. Through this, Henwick demonstrates not just her storytelling prowess but also a knack for creative cinematography.

Henwick’s Foray into Comedy

Henwick also established her comedic abilities in the film Glass Onion, where she portrayed the highly efficient assistant Peg. Her minor role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Resistance pilot Jessika Pava linked her to director Rian Johnson, who led the subsequent installment Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Throughout her career, Henwick has navigated high-profile roles and personal projects, displaying her range and unwavering dedication to her craft.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 seconds ago
Hallmark Channel Premieres 'A Scottish Love Scheme': An Emotive Tale of Love and Resilience
On January 13, 2024, the Hallmark Channel premiered its latest original film, ‘A Scottish Love Scheme’. Starring Erica Durance and Jordan Young, the movie is set against the backdrop of the picturesque Scottish landscape, weaving a tale of romance, family ties, and resilience in the face of adversity. A Tale of Reconnection and Romance Lily,
Hallmark Channel Premieres 'A Scottish Love Scheme': An Emotive Tale of Love and Resilience
Alan Cumming's Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM's Transgender Rights Stance
22 mins ago
Alan Cumming's Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM's Transgender Rights Stance
Zarin Shihab Reveals Struggles with Typecasting, Signals Career Shift with Move to Kerala
22 mins ago
Zarin Shihab Reveals Struggles with Typecasting, Signals Career Shift with Move to Kerala
Unveiling Secret Interactions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's DLC Epilogue
34 seconds ago
Unveiling Secret Interactions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's DLC Epilogue
New Mean Girls Movie: Retaining Charm Amidst Criticism
16 mins ago
New Mean Girls Movie: Retaining Charm Amidst Criticism
Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa: A Platform for Confronting Gender-Based Violence
17 mins ago
Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa: A Platform for Confronting Gender-Based Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
9 seconds
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
16 seconds
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
18 seconds
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
28 seconds
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
Jesse Ventura's Journey from Wrestling to Governorship Explored in New Documentary
32 seconds
Jesse Ventura's Journey from Wrestling to Governorship Explored in New Documentary
Vivek Ramaswamy: A Dark Horse in the Republican Race
47 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy: A Dark Horse in the Republican Race
Tentative Agreement Reached Between MGEU and Employers: A Potential Win for Civil Service Workers
51 seconds
Tentative Agreement Reached Between MGEU and Employers: A Potential Win for Civil Service Workers
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
1 min
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
Anderson Cooper's Humorous Struggle with NFL Logos on 'Anderson Cooper 360'
2 mins
Anderson Cooper's Humorous Struggle with NFL Logos on 'Anderson Cooper 360'
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app