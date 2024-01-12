en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jessica Chastain Shines at 2024 National Board of Review Gala

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Jessica Chastain Shines at 2024 National Board of Review Gala

Transforming the red carpet into her personal runway, the renowned actress Jessica Chastain graced the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City. This event marked her first red carpet appearance of the year, and needless to say, she made a striking impression.

A Vivid Display of Elegance

Chastain, celebrated for her roles in movies such as ‘Memory’ and ‘Law and Order,’ dazzled in a magenta and purple Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress, an iridescent floor-length creation with a scoop neck, elegantly cinched at the waist, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall ensemble.

Accessorizing Like a Pro

Enhancing the allure of the ensemble, she wore a multi-colored diamond tennis necklace, adding a subtle sparkle to the look. The actress opted for a light pink makeup look that perfectly complemented the hues of her dress. Her signature long red hair, styled in gentle waves, added the final touch to her mesmerizing appearance.

A Fashion Odyssey

Chastain has previously been recognized for her impeccable fashion sense on the red carpet. Her wardrobe has included a hot pink Zuhair Murad ballgown and a sheer crystallized spiderweb dress by Oscar de la Renta. She also shared a fashion emergency story involving her stylist’s tailor, Orsolina Garcia, who saved the day with last-minute alterations. At the Met Gala, she experimented with a platinum blonde wig while donning a black tulle gown with opera gloves. Her outfit for the Venice International Film Festival was a glittering Gucci gown accessorized with Bulgari jewelry.

The National Board of Review Gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024, celebrates the best films of the year, as selected by a group of film enthusiasts and professionals. With her brilliant fashion choices and striking presence, Chastain undoubtedly added to the glamour of the event.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 mins ago
Katie Burrell's 'Weak Layers': A Fresh Take on Ski Town Life
Canadian actor, writer, and director, Katie Burrell, has returned to her roots in ski culture to produce a feature film, Weak Layers. The film reflects Burrell’s personal experiences, making it a semi-autobiographical glimpse into the lifestyle of ski town communities. Burrell, who grew up skiing on Vancouver Island and worked as a ski instructor, has
Katie Burrell's 'Weak Layers': A Fresh Take on Ski Town Life
Roblox: Bow Battle Arena - January 2024 Codes and How to Redeem Them
19 mins ago
Roblox: Bow Battle Arena - January 2024 Codes and How to Redeem Them
Unlocking Adventures in Anime Fantasy Simulator: Roblox Codes January 2024
19 mins ago
Unlocking Adventures in Anime Fantasy Simulator: Roblox Codes January 2024
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
12 mins ago
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
North Platte Community Playhouse to Stage 'Sister Act!' Musical at Fox Theater
13 mins ago
North Platte Community Playhouse to Stage 'Sister Act!' Musical at Fox Theater
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
18 mins ago
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
2 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
2 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
2 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
2 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
2 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
5 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
6 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
7 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
7 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app