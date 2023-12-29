Jessica Chastain Rules Out Role in Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’

Oscar-winning actress, Jessica Chastain has set the record straight: she will not be starring in the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’. Despite fervent fan campaigns advocating for her to play the role of Celia St. James, Chastain firmly stated there is ‘zero possibility’ of her involvement in the project. The news comes as a surprise to many, as Chastain had previously shown a willingness to consider the role during a January appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’

Chastain’s Appreciation for Fan Enthusiasm

Chastain expressed sincere appreciation for the fans’ excitement and revealed that she frequently encountered supporters with copies of the book during her time performing in the Broadway revival of ‘A Doll’s House.’ However, Chastain has been steadfast in her policy of not signing books she is not contractually attached to, a gesture underscoring her respect for the original work and its creators.

No Involvement in the Project

While the ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ actress has declined the role, she looks forward to watching the film adaptation as a viewer. The movie is penned by Liz Tigelaar and directed by Leslye Headland, with the original author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, serving as an executive producer. Despite the initial buzz and excitement surrounding the project, there has been no significant news on the film since 2022.

Focus on Upcoming Projects

Despite the disappointment for fans of ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’, Chastain’s admirers have a lot to look forward to in the coming year. The actress’s upcoming film ‘Memory’ is set to hit theaters on January 5. As Chastain steps away from the role of Celia St. James, the question on everyone’s lips now is, who will fill these coveted shoes in the Netflix adaptation?