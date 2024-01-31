Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

As Justin Timberlake turned 43, his wife Jessica Biel took to Instagram to express her heartfelt admiration and love. The tribute, a montage of images and clips chronicling their shared moments, served as a testament to their journey together. The montage, set against the backdrop of Boom Forest's 'I Got You Babe,' highlighted a spectrum of instances, from lighthearted drives to affectionate moments captured against the imposing silhouette of the Eiffel Tower.

Family Life in the Spotlight

The Instagram tribute also offered a window into their family life. Pictures of the couple dressed as Toy Story characters with their children, and an intimate snapshot of Timberlake kissing Biel's pregnant belly, underscored the familial bonds they share. The post resonated with social media users, with comedian Chelsea Handler among those who responded warmly.

Shadow of Controversy

The tribute comes in the wake of Timberlake's recent single 'Selfish' encountering unexpected competition from a fan campaign supporting Britney Spears' 2011 song with the same title. The campaign, coinciding with revelations from Spears' memoir about her past relationship with Timberlake, propelled Spears' song up the iTunes charts. In the aftermath, Spears issued a public apology to Timberlake for any offense caused by her memoir.

Anticipation for Timberlake's New Album

Timberlake's single 'Selfish' is the precursor to his forthcoming album 'Everything I Thought I Was,' slated for release on March 15, 2023. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that he penned 100 songs for the album, eventually narrowing it down to 18 tracks, which he considers his best work yet. Biel has shown unwavering support for Timberlake's new music, with insiders attesting to their strong bond and Biel's admiration for Timberlake's talent.