Jess French Inspires Peterborough Pupils with New Book at National Literacy Trust Event

In a delightful encounter, over 750 children from seven Peterborough schools were captivated by the charm and eloquence of TV personality and author, Jess French. The event, orchestrated by the National Literacy Trust (NLT), gave the young minds the chance to interact with French, known for her CBeebies show ‘Minibeast Adventure’, and learn about her new book, 'Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain'.

Imbuing Fantasy with Environmental Lessons

French's 'Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain' introduces an innovative blend of fantasy and environmental education. The book reading at St John's Church School and Gladstone Park Community Centre allowed the Year 5 and 6 pupils to dive into a world where fantasy and reality intertwine, fostering an early appreciation for environmental conservation. French engaged the children in lively discussions, revealing the inspirations behind her writing and the process of creating such a unique narrative.

Boosting Literacy through Author Interactions

According to Becky Marrs from the NLT, interactions with authors significantly impact children's reading habits. Research validates this claim, indicating that children who have had author interactions are more likely to enjoy reading in their leisure time. Thus, by bringing French to share her journey and her book, the NLT aimed to inspire children in Peterborough to not only enjoy reading but also create their own fantasy worlds.

Participating Schools and Their Rewards

The participating schools - St John's Church School, Winyates Primary, Braybrook Primary, Leighton Primary, Gladstone Academy, The Beeches Primary, and Fulbridge Academy - received copies of 'Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain' for their libraries. This gesture ensures that French's narrative continues to inspire more children, encouraging them to delve into the realms of fantasy and environmental consciousness long after the event.