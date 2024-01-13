en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine: A Game Changer for Star Trek: Voyager

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine: A Game Changer for Star Trek: Voyager

There was a time when ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ experienced a significant shift in its dynamics, marked by the introduction of a new character, Seven of Nine. Portrayed by Jeri Ryan, the character of a former Borg drone with extensive knowledge of Borg technology, Seven of Nine, instantaneously captivated the fans’ attention. This swift shift in focus, however, wasn’t without controversy and came with its share of challenges.

A New Dawn for Star Trek: Voyager

Introduced in season 4, Seven of Nine’s addition to the cast was a pivotal moment for ‘Star Trek: Voyager.’ Her character quickly became central to many storylines, greatly aiding Voyager’s mission to return home. Paramount’s marketing strategy leveraged her character’s appeal to break into mainstream media, resulting in a boost in ratings and drawing in viewers beyond the traditional sci-fi audience. Yet, these changes were not without consequences.

Challenges and Controversies

The shift in focus towards Seven of Nine led to tension and frustration among the existing cast members. Some felt overshadowed as episodes began to primarily spotlight her character. Jeri Ryan acknowledged these difficulties in the oral history book, ‘The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years,’ discussing the challenges of joining an established show mid-series. The shift, while beneficial for the series’ popularity, created a rift within the cast.

Seven of Nine’s Legacy Continues

Despite the initial challenges, Seven of Nine’s storyline continued in ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ where she eventually becomes a Starfleet officer and captain of the USS Enterprise-G. Fans have expressed hopes for a spin-off series titled ‘Star Trek: Legacy,’ but there appears to be no development on that front. Currently, ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard’ are enjoying popularity on various streaming platforms, including Paramount+.

‘Star Trek: Voyager’ has recently moved up 365 places on the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts, finding its place between ‘Three-Body’ and ‘The Last Ship.’ The show is available for streaming on Paramount Plus, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, and for purchase on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and Microsoft Store.

Arts & Entertainment United States
