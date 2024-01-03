en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jeremy Strong: From Succession’s Kendall Roy to Golden Globe Nominee

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Jeremy Strong: From Succession’s Kendall Roy to Golden Globe Nominee

Actor Jeremy Strong, celebrated for his riveting performance as Kendall Roy in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Succession, has been nominated for the 2024 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actor in a Television Series Drama category. Having been a part of the series for four seasons, his portrayal has earned him significant accolades and recognition.

Beyond The Screen: The Life Of Jeremy Strong

Off-camera, Jeremy lives a life quite unlike his troubled on-screen character. He shares his life with his wife, Emma Wall, and their three daughters. A stark contrast to the chaotic world of Kendall Roy, Jeremy’s family life offers a serene and grounding effect. Emma, a psychiatrist and accomplished documentary filmmaker, boasts an impressive academic pedigree with degrees from Brown University and Oxford University Medical School, and fellowships at Columbia University and Cornell University.

Emma Wall: A Force To Be Reckoned With

Co-founding Guest House Productions, Emma co-directed the hard-hitting documentary Guerilla Habeas. The film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2022, casts a spotlight on the distressing circumstances faced by immigrants threatened with deportation in the U.S. The documentary was notably inspired by the severe immigration policies during Donald Trump’s presidency.

A Love Story Amidst A Storm

The couple’s story began amidst the chaos of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Four years later, they exchanged vows in Denmark, choosing to split their time between Brooklyn, New York, and Copenhagen, Denmark. Jeremy, who embraced fatherhood later in life, close to the age of 40, credits his family, especially his children, with providing a stable center to his once transient life, which was solely focused on work.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event promises to celebrate the best in television and film across 29 categories, with comedian Jo Koy hosting the ceremony. Succession has clinched nine nominations, with cast members including Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin gaining recognition. The awards will also introduce new categories, including Cinematic Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

