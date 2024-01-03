Jeremy Lyon’s King Dream: A Decade-Long Musical Journey in ‘Glory Daze’

Jeremy Lyon, the lead guitarist and songwriter of King Dream, launched his musical journey on the streets of Oakland, busking with his songwriting partner, Zak Mandel-Romann. An audacious move to drop out of college and pursue music full-time led to the formation of the Tumbleweed Wanderers, a band that initially played acoustically outside concert venues.

From Street Music to Folk-Rock Band

The Wanderers evolved into a folk-rock band incorporating country and ’60s soul into their sound. Despite releasing albums, touring, and playing festivals, the harsh reality of financial challenges led to the band’s dissolution. However, the end of the Wanderers did not mean the end of the collaborative spirit that defined them.

The Birth of King Dream

Lyon’s solo King Dream record was a testament to this spirit, and it eventually led to the reunion of the band under the King Dream project. This reincarnation added a splash of psychedelic rock to their sound palette. They recorded an album and toured internationally until the Covid pandemic brought their progress to a sudden halt.

Music in the Time of Pandemic

Using the downtime, Lyon honed his skills in recording, producing, and mixing music. The fruit of his labour is ‘Glory Daze’, a 24-song collection to be released in three parts. The second part, ‘Glory Daze V’, is a thought-provoking album that addresses social, political, and ecological issues, characterized by a mix of R&B, psychedelic, prog rock, and gospel influences.

A Decade of Collaboration

Lyon sees music as a journey and a tool for building community, and he cherishes the decade-long collaboration with his bandmates. ‘Glory Daze IV’ is out, and ‘Glory Daze V’ will be released at a show on January 12 at The Cornerstone in Berkeley. Fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Glory Daze VI’, expected to be released in 2024.