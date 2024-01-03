Jeremy Berlin Trio to Host Two Jazz Nights at Chilmark Tavern

Mark your calendars for a spectacular musical expedition as the Jeremy Berlin Trio gears up to host two enchanting evenings of jazz at the Chilmark Tavern on January 12 and January 14, starting at 7 pm. The event, dubbed as Pathways, has previously garnered immense accolades for its eclectic mix of styles and singers, and this year seems to promise the same captivating experience.

Third Time’s the Charm

This will be the third time the trio, composed of Jeremy Berlin, Taurus Biskis, and Eric Johnson, are setting the stage for a soul-stirring jazz night. Their unique format, where 10 singers each perform two songs, supported by the trio’s harmonious backing, has been a hit at previous events. The musical styles span the spectrum of classic jazz to soulful and bluesy tunes, with a sprinkling of original masterpieces.

Singers Lending Their Voices

The line-up of vocalists for the event includes jazz veterans and rising stars alike. From Peter Halperin, Gordon Healey, Mark Grandfield, to Rose Guerin, Vivian Male, Jessie Pinnick, Allison Roberts, Marzell Sampson, Jessica San Severino, and Theresa Thomason, each singer will add their unique flavor to the musical ensemble. Jeremy Berlin also hinted at the presence of unnamed special guests, further piquing the interest of music enthusiasts.

Free and Open to All

To top it off, the Jeremy Berlin Trio’s jazz nights are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 pm on both nights, inviting everyone to be a part of this magical experience. The trio’s commitment to supporting a diverse range of Island singers while creating an extraordinary musical ambiance has earned them high praise and an eager audience awaiting their next performance.