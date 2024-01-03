en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jeremy Berlin Trio to Host Two Jazz Nights at Chilmark Tavern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Jeremy Berlin Trio to Host Two Jazz Nights at Chilmark Tavern

Mark your calendars for a spectacular musical expedition as the Jeremy Berlin Trio gears up to host two enchanting evenings of jazz at the Chilmark Tavern on January 12 and January 14, starting at 7 pm. The event, dubbed as Pathways, has previously garnered immense accolades for its eclectic mix of styles and singers, and this year seems to promise the same captivating experience.

Third Time’s the Charm

This will be the third time the trio, composed of Jeremy Berlin, Taurus Biskis, and Eric Johnson, are setting the stage for a soul-stirring jazz night. Their unique format, where 10 singers each perform two songs, supported by the trio’s harmonious backing, has been a hit at previous events. The musical styles span the spectrum of classic jazz to soulful and bluesy tunes, with a sprinkling of original masterpieces.

Singers Lending Their Voices

The line-up of vocalists for the event includes jazz veterans and rising stars alike. From Peter Halperin, Gordon Healey, Mark Grandfield, to Rose Guerin, Vivian Male, Jessie Pinnick, Allison Roberts, Marzell Sampson, Jessica San Severino, and Theresa Thomason, each singer will add their unique flavor to the musical ensemble. Jeremy Berlin also hinted at the presence of unnamed special guests, further piquing the interest of music enthusiasts.

Free and Open to All

To top it off, the Jeremy Berlin Trio’s jazz nights are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 pm on both nights, inviting everyone to be a part of this magical experience. The trio’s commitment to supporting a diverse range of Island singers while creating an extraordinary musical ambiance has earned them high praise and an eager audience awaiting their next performance.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

