Jeremy Allen White Returns to Theatre: A Roundup of Art, Memoirs, and Celebrations

Jeremy Allen White, celebrated for his role in 'The Bear' and recent Calvin Klein ads, is no stranger to the stage. Having begun his acting journey at the tender age of 13 in a 2005 Brooklyn theater production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird', White returns to his roots. He is slated to appear in the Brave New World Repertory Theatre's 2024 season opener, 'Leni's Last Lament', a play exploring the life of Leni Riefenstahl.

Return to the Roots

White's return to theatre is a notable shift from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and high-profile ad campaigns. His dedication to the craft of acting and the stage where he began his journey reflect a deep respect for his origins.

Multifaceted Artist: Anh Duong

While White revisits his beginnings, Anh Duong, a multifaceted artist and model, continues to evolve. Now a painter who uses herself as a model, Duong's new show is set to open at Galerie Gmurzynska, offering a unique perspective on self-portraiture.

From Suits to Stilettos

Transition and transformation are also themes in the life of Italia Tornabene, a former porn star. In her memoir 'Suits to Stilettos', Tornabene recounts her experiences in the sex industry and her personal healing journey within it.

Winter Celebrations and Disruptions

Despite the chill of winter, Russian models in New York celebrated the Russian New Year with gusto, with Ikraa Caviar being a highlight of the festivities. However, the Hamptons is experiencing disruptions with popular venues Huntting Inn and Hedges Inn undergoing renovations and suffering damage, respectively.

Fundraiser Troubles and Social Happenings

A fundraiser for the Nelson Mandela Memorial Garden is at risk of cancellation due to a lawsuit from the South African Heritage Resources Agency. Despite these troubles, the social scene thrives with Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell participating in charity races, an interior designer creating furniture from recycled garbage, and Ice T celebrating an author's new book on artificial intelligence.