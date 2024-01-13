en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jeremy Allen White Dismisses Calvin Klein Campaign Couch Offered for Free on Facebook Marketplace

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Jeremy Allen White Dismisses Calvin Klein Campaign Couch Offered for Free on Facebook Marketplace

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Jeremy Allen White, revered for his association with the Calvin Klein underwear campaign, has dismissed the idea of acquiring a notable prop from his own photo shoot – an orange couch. The couch, which gained recognition after White was featured on it for the campaign, has been listed for free on the popular online platform, Facebook Marketplace. However, the actor’s disinterest in the piece reflects his grounded perspective on fame and memorabilia.

Free Couch Finds Fame

The couch’s sudden rise to fame can be attributed to its prominent role in the Calvin Klein campaign featuring White. It is now being offered for free by a woman in New York City, who claims that it currently resides on the roof of her building, available to anyone willing to undertake the task of transportation. Despite its connection to a high-profile campaign and celebrity, the couch bears a $0 price tag, an aspect that White finds apt.

White’s Indifference Towards the Couch

Though the couch has been immortalized in the frames of a renowned fashion campaign, White does not view it as a piece of museum-worthy memorabilia. The actor, known for his down-to-earth demeanor, humorously commented on his surplus of couches, thus indicating his indifference towards the Calvin Klein campaign couch. His detachment from the item suggests that he doesn’t attribute additional value to it due to its role in the advertisement, a sentiment that is refreshing and rare in the celebrity world.

A Humorous Twist to the Couch’s Fame

The Facebook Marketplace listing for the couch, described as the “hottest seat in town,” humorously refers to White as a “famous celebrity chef” in the ad, despite this being far from the truth. The playful listing, coupled with White’s nonchalant attitude towards the couch, adds a layer of light-heartedness to the story, highlighting the often inflated importance placed on celebrity-associated items.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gesture: Sealed Letter to King Charles Revealed
A sealed letter from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her son, King Charles, was discovered among her final signed papers, as revealed in a new biography. This confidential correspondence, stored in the traditional red box used by British monarchs for documents requiring their attention, underscores the Queen’s unwavering dedication to her role and her
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gesture: Sealed Letter to King Charles Revealed
From Childhood Passion to Screenwriting Success: Collins Okoh's Journey
23 mins ago
From Childhood Passion to Screenwriting Success: Collins Okoh's Journey
Margot Robbie Takes a Pause from Acting: A Shift to Behind-the-Scenes
24 mins ago
Margot Robbie Takes a Pause from Acting: A Shift to Behind-the-Scenes
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
8 mins ago
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
9 mins ago
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
Celebrities Bring Bravo Reality Scenes to Life in 'Clubhouse Playhouse'
21 mins ago
Celebrities Bring Bravo Reality Scenes to Life in 'Clubhouse Playhouse'
Latest Headlines
World News
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
7 seconds
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
29 seconds
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
48 seconds
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
1 min
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
1 min
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
2 mins
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
3 mins
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
58 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app