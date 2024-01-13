Jeremy Allen White Dismisses Calvin Klein Campaign Couch Offered for Free on Facebook Marketplace

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Jeremy Allen White, revered for his association with the Calvin Klein underwear campaign, has dismissed the idea of acquiring a notable prop from his own photo shoot – an orange couch. The couch, which gained recognition after White was featured on it for the campaign, has been listed for free on the popular online platform, Facebook Marketplace. However, the actor’s disinterest in the piece reflects his grounded perspective on fame and memorabilia.

Free Couch Finds Fame

The couch’s sudden rise to fame can be attributed to its prominent role in the Calvin Klein campaign featuring White. It is now being offered for free by a woman in New York City, who claims that it currently resides on the roof of her building, available to anyone willing to undertake the task of transportation. Despite its connection to a high-profile campaign and celebrity, the couch bears a $0 price tag, an aspect that White finds apt.

White’s Indifference Towards the Couch

Though the couch has been immortalized in the frames of a renowned fashion campaign, White does not view it as a piece of museum-worthy memorabilia. The actor, known for his down-to-earth demeanor, humorously commented on his surplus of couches, thus indicating his indifference towards the Calvin Klein campaign couch. His detachment from the item suggests that he doesn’t attribute additional value to it due to its role in the advertisement, a sentiment that is refreshing and rare in the celebrity world.

A Humorous Twist to the Couch’s Fame

The Facebook Marketplace listing for the couch, described as the “hottest seat in town,” humorously refers to White as a “famous celebrity chef” in the ad, despite this being far from the truth. The playful listing, coupled with White’s nonchalant attitude towards the couch, adds a layer of light-heartedness to the story, highlighting the often inflated importance placed on celebrity-associated items.