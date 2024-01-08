en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Clinch Golden Globes for ‘The Bear’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Clinch Golden Globes for ‘The Bear’

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the hit FX series ‘The Bear’ took the spotlight as actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri clinched coveted awards for their stellar performances. White, reprising his role as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, bagged the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the second year running. Edebiri, in her debut nomination, won the Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series, making it a night of double celebration for the show.

Back-to-Back Win for Jeremy Allen White

White’s portrayal of Carmy Berzatto, a character struggling to transform his family’s traditional sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment, found resonance with the Golden Globe jury for the second year in succession. Competing against Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bill Hader, Jason Segel, and Jason Sudeikis, White’s victory underscored the depth and authenticity of his performance.

‘The Bear’ Family Celebrates First Win for Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri’s triumph in the Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series category marked her first Golden Globe win, a testament to her compelling performance in ‘The Bear’. Edebiri and White’s victories were the highlights of the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. In her acceptance speech, Edebiri acknowledged her appreciation for her industry peers and the support team managing her communications.

Continued Success for ‘The Bear’

With a total of five Golden Globe nominations for the 2024 ceremony, ‘The Bear’ continues to carve its niche in the television industry. The show’s Season 2 debut was the most-watched premiere in FX’s history, leading to its renewal for a third season. As the cast and crew bask in the glow of their recent successes, they are simultaneously gearing up for the challenges and triumphs that the next season promises to bring.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

