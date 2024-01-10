Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for ‘The Price of Confession’

In a significant shake-up for the Korean drama landscape, Academy Award-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon has been confirmed as the new lead for The Price of Confession. As the dust settles on the casting carousel, actress Kim Ji-won, renowned for her roles in The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun, is currently at the negotiation table, her involvement confirmed by her agency, HighZium Studio.

Initial Setbacks and New Beginnings

Originally, the drama, a labyrinthine exploration of murder through the lens of two women, was to be helmed by actresses Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee. However, in a move that left fans and industry insiders alike surprised, the duo departed from the project in May 2023. Their exit left the director’s chair vacant, a spot now filled by director Lee Jung-hyo, acclaimed for his work on Crash Landing on You and Doona!

Jeon Do-yeon: An Acclaimed Addition

Jeon Do-yeon’s addition to the drama is particularly noteworthy. Celebrated for her performance in Secret Sunshine, the actress has a slew of accolades to her name, including Best Actress at the 60th Cannes Film Festival and the 1st Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Her involvement in The Price of Confession is expected to bring a new dimension to the narrative, and fans are eagerly anticipating her portrayal of the complex character dynamics inherent in the drama’s plot.

The Final Piece of the Puzzle: Kim Ji-won?

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won is in talks to join Jeon Do-yeon. The latter’s confirmed participation and the potential involvement of Kim Ji-won have reignited interest in the drama, with fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation. Should Kim Ji-won accept the offer, it would set the stage for a powerful performance from two of Korea’s most respected actresses in a drama teeming with intrigue and suspense.

Despite initial setbacks, The Price of Confession is back on track, with a refreshed cast and a renewed sense of anticipation. As negotiations continue, fans and industry insiders alike await the drama’s arrival on the small screen with bated breath.