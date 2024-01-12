Jenny Slate Returns With New Stand-Up Special on Prime Video

Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’, a new stand-up comedy special by actor-comedian Jenny Slate. The anticipated one-hour special is scheduled to debut on February 23, extending the reach of Slate’s comedic genius to more than 240 countries and territories around the globe.

Slate’s Second Stand-Up Special

Marking her second foray into the stand-up special arena, ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’ follows her acclaimed 2019 Netflix special, ‘Jenny Slate: Stage Fright’. The upcoming special is set to delve into themes of courage in love, offering comedic insights into experiences ranging from childbirth and therapist dynamics, to the trust factor in relationships.

Continued Collaboration with A24

The special, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and A24, not only extends Slate’s partnership with the indie studio A24, but also highlights her multifaceted talent. Slate’s collaborative history with A24 includes her role in ‘Obvious Child’, a performance that earned her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Her best-selling book ‘Little Weirds’ further underscores her wide-ranging prowess in the entertainment industry.

A Consistent Thematic Approach

In addition to her stand-up specials, Slate’s illustrious acting career spans roles in films like ‘Gifted’, ‘Venom’, ‘On the Rocks’, ‘I Want You Back’, and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. The announcement of ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’ hints at a consistent thematic approach to her stand-up and acting roles, with Slate herself, Gillian Robespierre, and Elisabeth Holm steering the production as executive producers.

With this upcoming stand-up special, Jenny Slate continues to tread the path of personal anecdotes and comedic storytelling, creating anticipation among fans and critics alike. As the premiere date approaches, the entertainment world awaits yet another display of Slate’s unique ability to blend humor, honesty, and profundity.