en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jenny Slate Returns With New Stand-Up Special on Prime Video

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Jenny Slate Returns With New Stand-Up Special on Prime Video

Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’, a new stand-up comedy special by actor-comedian Jenny Slate. The anticipated one-hour special is scheduled to debut on February 23, extending the reach of Slate’s comedic genius to more than 240 countries and territories around the globe.

Slate’s Second Stand-Up Special

Marking her second foray into the stand-up special arena, ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’ follows her acclaimed 2019 Netflix special, ‘Jenny Slate: Stage Fright’. The upcoming special is set to delve into themes of courage in love, offering comedic insights into experiences ranging from childbirth and therapist dynamics, to the trust factor in relationships.

Continued Collaboration with A24

The special, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and A24, not only extends Slate’s partnership with the indie studio A24, but also highlights her multifaceted talent. Slate’s collaborative history with A24 includes her role in ‘Obvious Child’, a performance that earned her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Her best-selling book ‘Little Weirds’ further underscores her wide-ranging prowess in the entertainment industry.

A Consistent Thematic Approach

In addition to her stand-up specials, Slate’s illustrious acting career spans roles in films like ‘Gifted’, ‘Venom’, ‘On the Rocks’, ‘I Want You Back’, and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. The announcement of ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’ hints at a consistent thematic approach to her stand-up and acting roles, with Slate herself, Gillian Robespierre, and Elisabeth Holm steering the production as executive producers.

With this upcoming stand-up special, Jenny Slate continues to tread the path of personal anecdotes and comedic storytelling, creating anticipation among fans and critics alike. As the premiere date approaches, the entertainment world awaits yet another display of Slate’s unique ability to blend humor, honesty, and profundity.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Zac Efron Attends National Board Of Review Awards Gala Amid SAG Awards Snub
Despite a recent snub from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron was in high spirits at the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala. Efron, recognized for his portrayal of pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the critically acclaimed film ‘The Iron Claw,’ has yet to receive acknowledgment from any major award
Zac Efron Attends National Board Of Review Awards Gala Amid SAG Awards Snub
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
6 mins ago
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
'Back to Black': A Biopic on Amy Winehouse's Life Set for Release
6 mins ago
'Back to Black': A Biopic on Amy Winehouse's Life Set for Release
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes 'Woke' Gladiators Reboot, Makes Controversial Comments on Past Relationships
3 mins ago
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes 'Woke' Gladiators Reboot, Makes Controversial Comments on Past Relationships
Artists' Fear of Speaking Out: A Challenge to Journalism and the Arts Community
3 mins ago
Artists' Fear of Speaking Out: A Challenge to Journalism and the Arts Community
'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire
5 mins ago
'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
14 seconds
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
21 seconds
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
46 seconds
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
58 seconds
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 min
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
1 min
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
2 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
2 mins
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
2 mins
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 min
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app