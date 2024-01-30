Jennifer Nettles Contemplates Acoustic Album and Reflects on Life

Multi-talented musician and Emmy award winner, Jennifer Nettles, while appearing on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna,' hinted at her interest in creating an acoustic album. The acclaimed artist from Sugarland expressed her desire to simplify her music, focusing on the raw elements of vocals and guitar, as demonstrated in Sugarland's hit single 'Stay.'

A Desire for Acoustic Simplicity

Nettles, known for her dynamic vocal range and passionate performances, indicated that this acoustic project would hold significant meaning for her. She referenced 'Stay' as a potential model for her upcoming work, where the power of her voice and the resonating chords of a guitar were the sole focus. This stripped-down musical approach would be a sharp contrast to her previous work, yet it is a challenge that Nettles seems eager to embrace.

Embracing Diverse Creative Roles

Having already released four solo albums, Jennifer Nettles has been continually expanding her creative horizon. She has been showcasing her acting skills in various film and television roles, and is currently involved in a range of projects. These include the upcoming Prime Video series 'The Bondsman' and a Broadway musical in the developmental stage. Nettles' versatility and talent have been lucratively rewarded, with her winning an Emmy for the original song 'Life Is Sweet' for PBS' 'American Anthems.'

A Reflective Stage of Life

As she approaches her 50th birthday, Nettles is in a reflective phase of her life. She feels blessed and is prioritizing her health and well-being. She also acknowledges the shift in pace and decision-making that comes with family life and her son Magnus Hamilton's development. This introspective period in Nettles' life seems to be influencing her creative direction, as she contemplates a return to acoustic simplicity in her music.