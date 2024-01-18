Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’ Sparks Speculation with ‘Sadhguru’ Cast Listing

Iconic pop diva Jennifer Lopez has released the trailer for her upcoming film ‘This is Me Now: A Love Story,’ causing a stir online with the unexpected inclusion of the name ‘Sadhguru’ in the cast list. The film, co-written and starring Lopez herself, is a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey that captures her personal journey to love. Set for release on Prime Video on February 16, alongside the accompanying album ‘This Is Me Now,’ the movie boasts an impressive supporting cast including Ben Affleck, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, and Trevor Noah.

Sadhguru’s Involvement a Mystery

The name ‘Sadhguru’ in the cast list has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, given the potential reference to Jagadish Vasudev, the renowned Indian spiritual teacher. However, when IndiaToday.in reached out to the film’s team for confirmation of Sadhguru’s involvement, they were unable to provide it. The online community remains abuzz with speculation on what role he might play in the film.

Jennifer Lopez’s Personal Undertaking

On social media, Jennifer Lopez has expressed her deep personal connection to the project. The film, she indicates, is a highly personal undertaking, chronicling her journey from her earlier work ‘This Is Me. Then’ to the present day. The film, described as steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing, showcases her path to love through her own eyes, featuring elaborate costumes, choreography, and star-studded cameos.

Massive Production Scale

The production scale of ‘This is Me Now: A Love Story’ is touted as massive. The trailer for the 65-minute project, directed by Dave Meyers, gives viewers a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez and her on-screen friends confronting her yearning for love. The narrative-driven cinematic odyssey includes scenes of love, loss, and redemption, and is set to drop alongside the album on February 16.