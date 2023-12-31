Jennifer Lopez Teases New Single ‘Can’t Get Enough’, Set for January Release
Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez is igniting Instagram with a preview of the choreography for her forthcoming song, “Can’t Get Enough,” as 2024 approaches. The 54-year-old celebrity, who is renowned for her incredible stage presence and age-defying energy, posted an enthralling video of herself dancing with TikTok sensation Enola Bedard. Amidst the throbbing beat of ‘Can’t Get Enough,’ the pair’s choreographed performance has fans in a frenzy, anticipating the release of the song on January 10.
Reviving the Classics
The forthcoming single, housed in Lopez’s highly anticipated ninth studio album ‘This Is Me… Now’, is a contemporary take on Alton Ellis’s 1967 song ‘I’m Still In Love With You’. This timeless track had previously been sampled by Sean Paul and Sasha for their 2002 chart-topper. Lopez’s version, undoubtedly, will add a fresh layer of modernity while preserving the classic’s soulful essence. The album, marking her first in nearly a decade, is slated for a launch on February 16.
Journey of Love and Music
Lopez’s musical journey runs parallel to her personal life, both characterized by passion, resilience, and a constant reinvention. The announcement of the single and album comes on the heels of a romantic getaway to St. Barts with husband Ben Affleck. A relationship that ignited in the early 2000s, extinguished, and then rekindled during the pandemic, offers a testament to the couple’s enduring bond. After a private wedding in Las Vegas last summer, they celebrated their love with a larger ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate.
A Blended Family
Both Lopez and Affleck bring to their union a rich tapestry of experiences and relationships. Lopez, mother to twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Affleck, on the other hand, shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Together, they form a modern, blended family, navigating their shared and individual journeys with grace and shared commitment.
